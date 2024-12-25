Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan] December 25, (ANI): In a major turn of events, over 100 children in Parachinar in Pakistan have died due to the lack of medical care, as the road has been blocked for more than two months, severely disrupting essential services and worsening the ongoing crisis in Kurram, The News International reported.

The situation has led to widespread protests, with citizens demanding immediate action to reopen the access routes. This marks the sixth consecutive day of protests against the road blockade.

According to the report, the blockade, which has lasted for over two months, has left residents without vital food and medical supplies.

Agha Muzamil, Chairman of Upper Kurram Tehsil, stated, "The road closures have prevented residents from accessing basic necessities such as healthcare and food. More than 100 children have died due to the lack of medical care."

In response, the Deputy Commissioner of Kurram announced that a Grand Jirga has arrived in the district to begin peace talks focused on resolving the ongoing tribal conflict. The government is hopeful that these discussions will bring about stability and result in the reopening of roads. Additionally, solidarity protests have been held outside Karachi's Numaish Chowrangi and Lahore Press Club, organised by Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, to raise awareness about the struggles of Parachinar residents.

Barrister Saif, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's adviser on information, announced that a special police force has been approved to secure Parachinar Road. He stressed that the government aims to find a lasting solution to the century-old tribal dispute that has caused significant turmoil in the region.

The ongoing tribal conflict in Parachinar has resulted in over 100 deaths and has paralysed the district by blocking all major and minor routes for the past two and a half months. The situation remains critical, with both residents and authorities struggling to cope with the consequences of the extended blockade. (ANI)

