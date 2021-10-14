Islamabad [Pakistan] October 14 (ANI): Amid "differences" with his Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Bajwa on the issue of appointment of new Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director-General, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan received a summary carrying names of candidates for one of the most powerful positions in the country.

This follows a reported impasse between the civil and military leadership over the appointment of DG of the ISI, Dawn reported.

On Monday, the Pakistan military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations issued a notification regarding the appointment of Lt General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as DG ISI despite the fact that his appointment was not issued by PM Khan's office.

The law in Pakistan states that the appointment of the ISI Chief falls under the Prime Minister's decision in consultation with the COAS.

At the moment, no notification has been issued by the Prime Minister's Office for the appointment of the incoming ISI chief, Dawn reported. (ANI)

