Islamabad [Pakistan], May 11 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in London to meet Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, local media reported on Wednesday.

Shehbaz was accompanied by a delegation which comprises federal ministers and PML-N leaders. The delegation comprises Ahsan Iqbal, Miftah Ismail, Ayaz Sadiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Saad Rafiq, and Khawaja Asif, Samaa tv reported today.

Citing sources, Daily Times reported that Nawaz Sharif needs to consult the party leadership on some important issues about which he has reservations, and the PML-N is expected to make a "big decision" which is why he rejected the proposal to hold an online meeting.

Speaking to the media in London, Nawaz said he is looking forward to meeting Shehbaz Sharif and others who will be accompanying him, th publication reported further.

Nawaz, who is convicted in a corruption case, has been living in London on the pretext of ill health since 2019. The former Pakistan PM sought extensions to prolong his stay in London on medical grounds.

According to Nawaz, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had left Pakistan in a deep economic crisis.

The meeting is expected to take place at 8 pm (Pakistan time) at Nawaz's son Hassan Nawaz's office at Stanhope House.

Last month, Nawaz had also conducted meetings with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who was later appointed Pakistan's federal minister.

The two allies had agreed to work closely to "repair the rot across the board," read a joint statement. (ANI)

