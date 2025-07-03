Islamabad [Pakistan], July 3 (ANI): The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has rejected speculations that it is planning to overthrow the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government through a no-confidence vote, Geo News reported.

A meeting held between Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday triggered speculations that the federal government was mulling a plan to oust Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Speaking on Geo News morning show, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui said it was wrong to term the meeting between Shehbaz Sharif and Faisal Karim Kundi a conspiracy. However, he called the vote of no confidence a legal option, citing the ouster of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan from power through a no-trust motion in April 2022.

Siddiqui stated that no proposal regarding a no-trust vote was discussed at any level. He said, "We will not resort to any such tactic that could plunge Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into a crisis."

According to official details regarding the meeting, Kundi on Wednesday briefed Shehbaz Sharif on the tragic incident of River Swat, wherein several tourists lost their lives. Sharif expressed grief over the loss of lives and ordered the authorities to bolster their capacity building to stop such incidents, the Pakistan PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Pakistan PM's aide on public and political affairs, Rana Sanaullah, while speaking to Geo News, denied claims that PML-N discussed ousting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Geo News reported.

Sanaullah made these remarks while addressing media speculations regarding the meeting between Fazl and Sharif on June 20. He said he was present during the meeting between the Pakistan PM and the JUI-F chief. He also rejected rumours that the government was planning to bring a no-confidence vote against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Furthermore, the Awami National Party (ANP) has denied involvement in efforts to overthrow the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. Speaking to Geo News, ANP Central Spokesperson Engineer Ehsanullah Khan said his party would neither be part of any effort to topple the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government nor become part of any horse-trading, Geo News reported.

Regarding the recent meeting between ANP President Aimal Wali Khan and Shehbaz Sharif, the ANP spokesperson stated that there was no discussion regarding toppling the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; rather, the discussion focused on the political affairs of Pakistan. (ANI)

