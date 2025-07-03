Tokyo, July 3: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 hit south-western Japan on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The earthquake's epicentre was off the coast of the Tokara island chain in Kagoshima prefecture, nearly 1,200 kilometres away from Tokyo, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued. Earthquake in Myanmar: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Jolts Asian Country; Shallow Depth Raises Risk of Aftershocks, Says NCS.

Seismic intensity of '6 lower' on Japan's 1-7 scale was observed at Akuseki Island, the agency added.

