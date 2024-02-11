Islamabad, Feb 11 (PTI) Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said the voters, particularly women and youth, have "not only spoken but shouted out loud their will" in the general elections and urged all political parties and institutions to "respect and recognise" the huge mandate of the citizens.

Alvi was a senior member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party before former prime minister Imran Khan made him the country's President in 2018.

"I must congratulate the people of Pakistan, especially the women for coming out in huge numbers, withstanding all pressures and standing up for democracy. The youth deserve a special mention, and I praise them for having decided to take charge of the country by participating peacefully in the voting process," Alvi wrote on X, three days after the general election ended, resulting in a hung Parliament.

"They have put their faith in democracy. This belief is very precious, it will write history and must be recognised," the president, known for his pro-PTI actions in the past, said in a post.

He said a true mandate was essential to come out of the severe financial crunch facing Pakistan so that the country could make difficult decisions to repair and heal the bitterness of the past.

"My confidence in our brilliant future has been strengthened as the people have not only spoken but have shouted out their will," the dentist-turned-politician wrote.

He also urged politicians, various parties, and Pakistani institutions to "respect and recognise this huge mandate of citizens," apparently indicating that they should allow the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's PTI to form the government as independent candidates, mostly supported by the party have won 101 seats in the National Assembly.

"Come rise my people, unite, put everything together, repair and build. The world awaits you," Alvi, 74, said.

The three main political parties in Pakistan on Sunday intensified their efforts to form a coalition government after it became clear that the cash-strapped prone country faced a hung Parliament after the general elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the results of 264 out of 265 contested seats in the 266-member National Assembly.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Gohar Khan also claimed that his party would form the government but analysts believe that it was not possible.

Gohar on Saturday claimed that President Alvi would invite his party to form the government as they had secured a majority in the National Assembly.

Khan, 71, a cricketer-turned-politician and the founding chairman of the PTI, is behind bars and barred from contesting. PTI candidates are running as independents after they were not allowed to use the party symbol - a cricket 'bat'.

