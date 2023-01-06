Islamabad [Pakistan], January 6 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that he will not take the vote of confidence on Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman's orders, The News International reported.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Elahi said that taking a vote of confidence means that he is accepting the letter issued by Punjab's Governor. He called the letter issued by the Governor for the trust vote "illegal". The decision of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will intensify the political turmoil in Pakistan.

"I don't accept the letter that the governor has written for the vote of confidence. If I take the vote of confidence, then it means that I am accepting the letter," The News International quoted Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as saying in a statement.

"The governor wants me to follow his illegal order, but I will not do it," he added.

On December 23, the Lahore High Court (LHC) reinstated Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as the Chief Minister following his de-notification by the governor, as per The News International report. The judge reinstated Elahi and adjourned the hearing till January 11.

However, the court restricted the Punjab CM from dissolving the assembly and added that its order will not stop Elahi from taking a vote of confidence.

After the court's order, the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Elahi's party Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) claimed that the CM would take the trust vote before January 11.

Problems have arisen for Punjab CM after independent lawmaker Syeda Zahra Naqvi said she was an ally of PTI and not Elahi's party, as per The News International report. Furthermore, three members of the PTI are set to rebel against the party's decision to back the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will take the vote of confidence before January 11, The News International reported.

Speaking to reporters, Imran Khan said that he is confident about Chief Minister Elahi dissolving the assembly after he wins the trust of the house, according to The News International. He further said that PTI has planned to dissolve the legislative in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the vote of confidence.

Furthermore, Imran Khan stated that the government will be forced to hold elections after the dissolution of both assemblies, as per the news report. He stressed that the delay in elections even after PTI's move "won't affect" the party. (ANI)

