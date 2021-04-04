Islamabad [Pakistan], April 4 (ANI): Amid the growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19 ahead of Ramadan, Pakistan has reported 3568 coronavirus patients, who are under critical care. This is the highest number ever since the pandemic started.

"Yesterday there were 3568 covid patients on critical care in Pakistan yesterday. This is the highest number since covid started. The need for strong enforcement of SOP's is vital. Please take precautions and cooperate with the administration in their enforcement efforts," Asad Umar, chairman of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) tweeted.

The country's national command centre has also issued fresh guidelines to contain the spread of the infection ahead of Ramadan. The guidelines call on people to avoid gathering before and after the prayers, Geo News reported.

This comes after Pakistan reported over 5,000 people COVID-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the total number of active cases in the country reached 60,072.

Reacting to the rising Covid-19 cases, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday that the third wave of the coronavirus was extremely dangerous in comparison to the previous two waves, urging the masses to strictly follow the SOPs.

He also warned that the federal government would be forced to impose major restrictions if people didn't start adhering to the Covid-19 norms. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)