Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 (ANI): Pakistan reported 592 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths during the last 24 hours, the country's ministry of health said on Wednesday.

"COVID-19 Statistics 20 July 2022 Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 21,264 Positive Cases: 592 Positivity %: 2.78% Deaths: 07 Patients on Critical Care: 174," the National Institute of Health tweeted on Wednesday.

The tally of infected people went up to 1,547,795 with the new cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

With seven fresh deaths, the death toll due to the virus climbed to 30,452 in the country.

A total of 21,264 tests for COVID-19 were conducted in Pakistan during the past 24 hours.

The positivity rate stands at 2.78 per cent. Currently, there are 174 active cases that are in critical condition.

On Tuesday, the country reported 459 new COVID-19 cases, as per the data released by the country's National Institute of Health.

Pakistan is currently witnessing a new surge in COVID-19 cases.

Experts said that the two sub-variants of the Omicron variant, namely BA.4 and BA.5, are responsible for the spread of COVID-19. They said that these variants have escape mutations that are giving them an edge.

Experts also said that the sub-variants have also been infecting people who are already vaccinated or have already been infected with COVID-19, but no evidence is available to show if they are causing any severe disease among the vaccinated people, Geo News reported.

Amid fears of a new wave of coronavirus, experts advocated mask-wearing indoors in cities reporting cases that constitute over 5 per cent positivity.

They also stressed vigilant watch through good surveillance and testing, vaccination with emphasis on boosters and communication about rising risk, especially in urban settings. (ANI)

