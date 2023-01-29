Islamabad [Pakistan], January 29 (ANI): A soldier of the Levies Force and a police constable were killed while two police personnel were also injured in two separate armed attacks in the Bolan and Kalat regions of Pakistan's Balochistan, Dawn newspaper reported.

The two attacks took place in Balochistan on Friday. Armed men opened fire on a checkpost of the Levies Force in the Bala Nari area of the Bolan district and killed a soldier. The soldier was identified as Khalid Hussain Kurd, as per the Dawn report.

The police personnel deployed on the checkpost returned fire leading to a heavy exchange of fire with the assailants. The armed men fled from the area, as per the news report.

Personnel of the Levies Force reached the site after they received information regarding the attack. The Levies Force took the body of a soldier killed in the attack to a nearby hospital. A search operation was initiated in the area to find the armed men.

In another incident, armed miscreants on motorcycles opened fire on a police vehicle in Balochistan's Kalat district, which injured three policemen, according to Dawn. The police vehicle was patrolling the main highway near the Mughalzai area of Kalat district.

Police constable Nazeer Ahmed Bangulzai was killed while he was being taken to Quetta for treatment, Dawn cited police officials. The two injured police personnel were identified as Nazeer Ahmed Umrani and Constable Abdul Majid."We received the body of a policeman and two injured police personnel in the Quetta Civil Hospital," Dawn quoted hospital officials as saying.

Meanwhile, members of security forces foiled an attempt to blow up a passenger train by defusing an improvised explosive device planted on the rail track in the Dera Murad Jumali area of the Naseerabad district of Pakistan.

Citing sources, the news report said that unknown assailants had planted an IED at the railway track in the Dera Murad Jamali area of the Naseerabad district. (ANI)

