Los Angeles [United States], January 29 (ANI): Three people were killed and four were injured in a mass shooting on Saturday morning in an upscale neighbourhood in the Benedict Canyon area in Los Angeles, a US-based local daily reported.

Quoting local sources, the Los Angeles Times reported that 3 people were killed in a vehicle on the side of the street and four were wounded outside.

The perpetrators of the incident have still not been caught. The condition of the wounded in the incident is critical.

Los Angeles police were on the scene and the fire department responded to the call at 2.55 am on Ellison Drive when the incident took place north of Beverly Hills.

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened in the Monterey Park area. Earlier, a gunman killed 7 people at two farms around Half Moon Bay.

Notably, this mass shooting happened after US President Joe Biden on January 24 called on Congress to "act quickly" over the "Assault Weapons Ban" as California witnessed two mass shootings within 48 hours.

Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden mourned for the victims who lost their lives in the two attacks in California.

According to an official statement, Biden said, "Yesterday, Senator Feinstein, alongside Senators Murphy, Blumenthal, and others -- reintroduced a federal Assault Weapons Ban and legislation that would raise the minimum purchase age for assault weapons to 21. Even as we await further details on these shootings, we know the scourge of gun violence across America requires stronger action."

"I once again urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this Assault Weapons Ban to my desk, and take action to keep American communities, schools, workplaces, and homes safe," he added. (ANI)

