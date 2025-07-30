Islamabad [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called a high-level consultative meeting in Pakistan's Peshawar on Thursday to devise a strategy aimed at ensuring the success of its planned protest on August 5, which is being held to demand the release of the party's incarcerated founder, Imran Khan, The Express Tribune reported.

According to party sources cited by The Express Tribune, the meeting has been called by the PTI central leadership and will be attended by Chairman Barrister Gohar, Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, Junaid Akbar, Omar Ayub and other senior leaders. The agenda includes a detailed discussion on potential formats of the protest.

The party is expected to decide whether to organise a march on Islamabad or conduct protests at the provincial level, with some leaders reportedly opposed to the idea of marching on the capital, The Express Tribune reported.

Leader of the Opposition in Pakistan's National Assembly Omar Ayub said that final decisions would be taken at the meeting scheduled for July 31. He confirmed that the leadership will soon announce the chosen mode of protest, but clarified that no decision has been made yet regarding whether it will take place in Islamabad or at district-level locations.

The planned protest is seen as a renewed effort by the PTI founder to mobilise public support, demand the rule of law and push for the release of detained party workers and supporters. However, the party is reportedly facing internal divisions regarding its strategic direction, with disagreements becoming increasingly public, The Express Tribune reported.

Amid this internal discord, a statement from jailed PTI founder Imran Khan surfaced, urging all party members to set aside differences and fully commit to the August 5 protest. Khan reportedly expressed concern over the lack of momentum being generated so far, The Express Tribune reported.

According to The Express Tribune, citing sources, the PTI's central leadership has issued fresh directives to provincial leaders and organisational wings to ensure a strong turnout. Every ticket holder has been instructed to lead a protest and rally in their respective constituencies.

Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khanum, voiced optimism that the people will take to the streets on August 5, kickstarting a mass movement. She criticised the justice system, claiming court orders were being openly ignored and that judges had been rendered powerless.

Aleema further alleged that selective justice was being applied to PTI workers, adding that legal counsel had advised her to seek pre-arrest bail amid rising tensions.

"This is precisely why the PTI founder has asked workers, leaders and supporters to begin a movement...There is selective justice for PTI workers, they are being punished. There is clearly someone who is afraid, and my lawyers have advised me to seek pre-arrest bail... The party must finalise a plan, and the people must take to the streets on their own," she stated as quoted by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

