Islamabad [Pakistan], March 20 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political unrest in the country, Pakistan will host a two-day meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad on March 22 and 23.

The 48th summit of the OIC-CFM will be convened under the theme: "Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development," Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, in a statement, OIC said the session will address many topics and the activities of the OIC General Secretariat on "implementing the resolutions adopted on various issues in the Islamic world, including the issue of Palestine and Al-Quds", the Pakistani newspaper reported.

The statement said that the summit will also discuss developments in Afghanistan, Geo News reported.

Moreover, Pakistan's opposition leaders have threatened to stage a "sit-in" in the lower house and disrupt the OIC summit, if the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is not presented in the National Assembly on Monday, the deadline for tabling the resolution.

If the opposition stages a sit-in then an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit that is scheduled to take place there on the same day will be hampered.

According to the rules, the resolution, "shall not be voted upon before the expiry of three days, or later than seven days." Therefore, the speaker must call the lower house in session by March 22, while voting on the no-confidence motion must take place between three and seven days after the session is summoned.

However, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Saturday that he had been receiving reports of the NA speaker intending to go against the Constitution, law and rules of the house regarding the no-trust move, reported Dawn newspaper.

Pakistan is going through political turmoil ahead of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan after dozen of its party members parted ways with the ruling party. (ANI)

