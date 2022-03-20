New Delhi, March 20: As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its fourth week, Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a grim warning to Russia, saying the country would suffer the consequences of the war for generations to come. While Zelenskyy called on Moscow to commit to meaningful bilateral talks and stop its invasion of Ukraine, Russia said its hypersonic missiles had destroyed a large underground depot for missiles and aircraft ammunition in western Ukraine's Ivano-Frankivsk region.

The Mariupol council said that Russian forces had forcibly moved thousands of Mariupol residents to Russia. The civilians were allegedly taken to camps where Russians checked their phones and documents and then forcibly moved some of them to remote cities in Russia. Chess Olympiad 2022: FIDE Suspended Russia and Belarus National Teams; Not to Play in Chennai Olympiad

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the sustained Russian attack on the besieged city of Mariupol is an “act of terror" that will be “remembered for centuries", CNN reported.

In a video message posted to Facebook early Sunday, the Ukrainian President said Mariupol will go down in history as an example of war crimes. Russia-Ukraine War: International Court of Justice Orders Russia To Suspend Ukraine Invasion

Air raid alerts go off in almost every region of Ukraine. Sirens have been activated in the Sumy, Mykolaiv, Ternopil, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Rivne, Volyn, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Odesa oblasts.

Pope Francis on Saturday made a surprise visit to young Ukrainian war refugees being treated in a paediatric hospital in Rome.

One of the pictures released by the Vatican showed the pope talking to a girl with a fully bandaged head and what appeared to be a tube in her throat.

Nineteen Ukrainian children are currently being treated at the two branches of the Bambino Gesu hospital for cancer, neurological conditions or serious war injuries caused by explosions, the Vatican said. About 50 children from Ukraine have been treated at the hospital since the war began.

Meanwhile, Russia’s defence ministry reported the use of hypersonic Kinzhal missiles in Ukraine, according to an IFX report. Additionally, it said that the radio reconnaissance centres of Ukraine’s military has been destroyed near Ukraine’s Odessa.

