Balochistan [Pakistan], August 31 (ANI): At least two persons were injured in a grenade attack in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Sunday night, local media reported.

The attack took place at the Khuzdar's Khand link road where two persons were seriously injured when unknown attackers hurled a hand grenade at a car, Dawn reported citing police officials.

"It was a grenade attack which exploded near the car," the police said, adding that the car was badly damaged.

Police have launched a search operation to catch the attackers.

Earlier, on the same day, another attack took place on the Quetta-Karachi highway, however, no casualty was reported.

Increased terror activities in Pakistan's border areas, especially in the North Waziristan district, have cost the lives of several local residents.

On August 8, unidentified gunmen killed two people and injured four others in firing in the Pashtunabad area. Not only local civilians but police officials were also the target of the terror organisation.

On August 7, three people including a policeman were injured in a remote-controlled blast that occurred in Quetta's Hazar Ganji area on Sunday, media reports said. In recent months, several cases of bomb attacks have been reported in Pakistan.

The bomb was planted in a motorcycle parked near Hazar Ganji market, Police said while speaking on this recent explosion, ARY News reported.

According to the police, nearby shops and parked vehicles were damaged. Rescue workers rushed to the area and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta.

Pakistani security forces following the bombing cordoned off the area to collect evidence. In a statement, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo condemned the attack and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

In a similar kind of incident, at least one person was killed and 11 others were injured in Quetta after a grenade exploded, media reports said, citing police.

The incident took place at Joint Road in Balochistan's Quetta, reported Geo TV Thursday.

In a similar incident, three people were injured, including a policeman in a blast outside the Turbat Stadium in Quetta.

The News International quoting a police official said that the explosion took place at Airport Road of the city while a match was going on in the football stadium between two local teams.

As per ARY News, the blast was followed by firing which caused panic at the stadium. (ANI)

