Islamabad, July 11: A bomb was hurled at the house of Pakistan's Awami National Party (ANP) Senator Haji Hidayatullah in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported. Everyone present inside the house lay down on the ground as soon as the bomb fell inside, avoiding any casualties, The Express Tribune reported citing the Senator.

The counter-terrorism department (CTD) and police personnel rushed to the house of the Senator after the incident was reported on Sunday. The police stated that the bomb was manufactured locally and it was thrown inside by unknown assailants who were riding a motorcycle. The attackers fled the scene quickly. Pakistan Accountable for Terrorist Footprints in Britain, Says Report.

The Chief Minister of the province Mehmood Khan ordered the police personnel to take immediate action and catch the attackers.

In recent months, several cases of bomb attacks have been reported in Pakistan. One policeman was killed and four others including two other policemen were injured in a blast that occurred inside a police check post in the Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday.

Earlier, on June 25, one policeman and ten others including three policemen were injured after a bomb planted in a motorcycle exploded in the Maula Dad Road area of Jacobabad district in Pakistan's southern Sindh province. Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, Pakistan has increasingly complained of attacks from across the border, an issue that has become a source of diplomatic tension.

Regional experts say the rise of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan enabled by the Afghan Taliban's steadfast support will expand the threat of terrorist attacks in Pakistan, including against civilian targets. Since its founding in 2007, the TTP has emerged as the most influential and violent anti-Pakistan terrorist outfit in South Asia. Unlike its Afghan namesake, the TTP does not enjoy favourable relations with Islamabad.

Despite the organisation's pledges to the contrary, international observers have expressed concerns that the Taliban could once again transform Afghanistan into a safe haven for international terrorist groups, as had been the case prior to the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.

