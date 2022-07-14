Karachi, Jul 14 (PTI) In a gruesome incident, a Pakistani man has allegedly killed and boiled his wife in a cauldron in front of his six children here in the country's Sindh province, a media report said on Thursday.

Police on Wednesday found Nargis's body in a cauldron in the kitchen of a private school in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city after her husband boiled her on Wednesday, Geo News reported.

According to the police, the woman's husband Ashiq from Bajaur Agency worked as a watchman at the school and lived in the servant quarters of the school that had been closed for about eight to nine months.

The police said the victim's 15-year-old daughter called them after Ashiq fled with three of his children following the harrowing incident.

District East Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdur Rahim Sherazi was quoted by Geo News as saying that the police had the custody of the other three children.

"They are shaken and traumatised," said SSP Sherazi.

The police took the deceased to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities, said Sherazi.

The official said the preliminary investigations and the children's statements suggested that the suspect strangulated his wife with a pillow before boiling her in the cauldron in front of them.

One of the woman's legs had also been severed from her body, he added.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be determined.

However, it was speculated that the husband forced his wife to engage in illicit relationships and then murdered her when she refused to do so, the report added.

A case has been registered and raids are being carried out to arrest the suspect.

The shocking event brought back the horrific memories of a similar incident that occurred about 11 years ago when in November 2011 police arrested a woman for killing her husband and attempting to cook his body parts after he planned to marry another woman without her permission, the report said.

