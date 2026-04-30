World News | Pakistan's Deepening Water Crisis Sparks National Security Alarm as Mismanagement, Scarcity Threaten Future

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 30 (ANI): Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has presented a detailed, multi-dimensional national strategy aimed at addressing Pakistan's escalating water crisis, emphasising the need for a coordinated, science-driven approach to secure sustainable water resources for the future, according to The Express Tribune (TET).

Speaking at the 'Roundtable Consultation on National Water Security' held under the 'Uraan Pakistan' initiative on Wednesday, the minister stated that Pakistan's water issue extends beyond mere scarcity and is also deeply rooted in ongoing mismanagement.

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"At times we experience severe shortages, while at other times we are confronted with devastating floods; therefore, effective water management is just as important as water availability," he said. Calling for a move beyond "traditional statements," he underscored the necessity of building national consensus on water conservation and developing a unified water security framework. "This issue cannot be addressed in isolation, whether between the federation and provinces, different sectors or various regions. It has now become a matter of national security," he added, cautioning that external pressures, including efforts to weaponise water strategically, had further increased the country's vulnerabilities, as cited by the TET report.

Iqbal stressed that Pakistan's response must be "national, united, scientific and future-proof," while outlining the major pillars of a comprehensive strategy. Pointing to limited water storage as a critical concern, he observed that Pakistan currently has the capacity to store water for only about 90 days, significantly below international standards.

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He urged the formation of a national consensus on increasing water storage through the construction of large, medium and small dams, recharge and delay-action dams, floodwater reservoirs, hill torrent management systems and urban rainwater harvesting. "New water reserves must be viewed as the basis of national survival rather than a subject of political debate," he said, according to the TET report.

Addressing water-use efficiency, the minister noted that agriculture accounts for the majority of water consumption, yet productivity remains low because of outdated irrigation methods. He proposed launching a national water efficiency and conservation mission that would include modernising irrigation infrastructure, laser land levelling, drip and sprinkler systems, digital irrigation technologies, wastewater recycling, and transparent water accounting.

"We must embrace the principle of more value per drop," he said, connecting water reform measures with crop selection, subsidies and pricing structures. The minister also raised concerns over the unregulated depletion of groundwater, describing it as a "silent lifeline" that is increasingly at risk, the TET report highlighted. (ANI)

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