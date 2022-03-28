Islamabad [Pakistan], March 28 (ANI): Pakistan's opposition leaders on Monday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Islamabad power show and termed his Sunday speech a "farewell address".

Pakistan Muslim League (N) vice president Maryam Nawaz said Imran Khan had nothing to reveal at the much-trumpeted public meeting, the Dawn newspaper reported.

"If you (Imran Khan) had any secret, you would have propagated the world over," Nawaz said in response to Imran's speech that he had many a secret, but would not reveal them.

Pakistan Prime Minister held a power show in Islamabad on Sunday where he smeared the opposition leaders, claimed conspiracy against his government, however, he did not utter a word about the Pakistan army.

Launching an attack against the opposition parties ahead of the no-confidence vote, he said that "three rats" are looting the country for the last 30 years. He blamed them for seeking amnesty for politicians, political workers who were accused of corruption.

During his Sunday speech, he said 'some people' are knowingly trying to topple the government. Imran Khan even said that he is being threatened by outside elements who are trying to control the foreign policy of the country.

Imran Khan had first talked about an international conspiracy, Pakistan's The News International newspaper reported.

He talked about such a conspiracy nine years ago after Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had claimed responsibility for a terrorist attack in Peshawar in September 2013.

"Imran was suggesting that the attack was meant to derail soon-to-begin peace talks with the Pakistan Taliban, which he supported at the time. Khan, in fact, was the Pakistan Taliban's choice to be one of the mediators in the talks between the group and the government. He declined, but remained a vocal supporter of talks," the News International quoted a Washington DC-based organisation.

On Monday, Pakistan's Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif tabled the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan in the lower house.

After the no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM was tabled in the National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour, the proceedings were adjourned till March 31. (ANI)

