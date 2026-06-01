World News | Pakistan's Poor Infrastructure Leaves Naran Tourists and Residents Stranded in Heavy Snowfall

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], June 1 (ANI): Heavy snowfall and deteriorating road conditions in the region have prompted district authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Naran to issue an urgent travel advisory for Babusar Top, according to a report by Dawn. The warning strongly advises transport operators, commuters, and tourists to minimise risk by avoiding non-essential transit through the treacherous mountain pass.

The regional administration, broadcasting a dedicated warning across various media channels, cautioned that the current weather patterns would likely cause severe complications for anyone on the road. Visitors have been told to strictly check meteorological forecasts prior to attempting any journey to the area.

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Disruptions have already hit the transport networks around the Babusar Top corridor, with extensive snow accumulation forcing specific road segments to operate on a highly restricted one-way system.

Officials from the district administration have warned that venturing onto the route after 6 pm carries immense risk, as the combination of accelerating snowfall and severely compromised visibility creates a perilous environment for drivers.

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Furthermore, a range of severe environmental hazards, including freezing road surfaces, mechanical brake failures, moving glaciers, rockfalls, and sudden landslides, continue to threaten public safety and property in the poorly maintained territory.

Dawn reported that the local administration has urged the public and commercial drivers to halt all non-mandatory travel for the time being. Commuters are being directed to follow the guidelines set by law enforcement and administrative personnel on the ground.

On Tuesday, police personnel deployed a search-and-strike operation aimed at managing the movement of travellers in the upper zones of the Kaghan Valley. This security deployment follows the resumption of transit between KP and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) after a prolonged closure lasting more than half a year.

Balakot Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sadaqat Nisar stated that the crucial Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road, which had been completely blocked by ice and massive glaciers since November of the previous year, was finally cleared for vehicles, Dawn noted.

Earlier in the month, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a GLOF (Glacial Lake Outburst Floods) alert for the northern regions, asking disaster management authorities to ensure a round-the-clock vigil.

Compounding the crisis, the state's vulnerable infrastructure leaves residents in glaciated valleys highly exposed to disaster. According to Dawn, people living in these high-risk areas have been told to take immediate precautions. These measures include staying clear of riverbanks and overflowing streams during downpours, watching local channels for muddy water or the sound of grinding rocks, and shifting livestock to elevated terrain to prevent further loss. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)