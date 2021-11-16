Peshawar [Pakistan], November 16 (ANI): Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) in Pakistan organised a rally demanding the release of the arrested activists imprisoned in different jails in the country, including the Member of National Assembly Ali Wazir, reported local media.

Leaders of the various political parties took part in the rally staged outside the Peshawar Press Club, reported The News International.

Stating that PTM is a peaceful movement and demands peace, prosperity and rule of law in the country, PTM chief Manzoor Ahmed Pashteen said that they would continue peaceful protest till all arrested activists were released.

Awami National Party parliamentary leader and provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak also participated in the rally and assured the PTM activists that his party would continue to support the movement.

Babak also emphasised that his party's provincial president had announced support to the PTM for the release of Ali Wazir.

Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mir Kalam Wazir, Mazdoor Kisan Party leader Shakeel Wahidullah and various others also spoke at the rally, according to The News International. (ANI)

