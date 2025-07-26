Lahore [Pakistan], July 26 (ANI): Heavy monsoon rains triggered severe flooding across Punjab, swelling major rivers to dangerous levels and inundating urban centres, Dawn reported.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) noted the Indus River was at medium flood levels in Kalabagh and Chashma, while Tarbela, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur were witnessing low floods. Flash flood warnings were issued for hill torrents in the Dera Ghazi Khan Division and nullahs of East Balochistan, according to Dawn.

Northern Punjab districts such as Sialkot, Gujranwala, and Jhelum were among the worst affected. Gujranwala recorded 82mm of rainfall in People's Colony, while Sargodha reported 69mm, adding to the flooding. In central Punjab, Mandi Bahauddin and Hafizabad recorded 50mm and 44mm of rain respectively, prompting the setup of relief camps for displaced residents.

Hundreds of families residing in riverine (Katcha) areas were forced to evacuate as rising waters inundated villages and destroyed standing crops, especially rice and sugarcane.

In southern Punjab, floodwaters continued advancing toward Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan. The Chenab River at Marala was recorded at 115,100 cusecs, and the Ravi at Balloki reached 38,500 cusecs, threatening adjacent low-lying areas. The PMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours in Bahawalpur and DG Khan divisions, Dawn reported.

District administrations in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur launched evacuation campaigns due to flooding in hill torrents. Hundreds of families were being relocated to safer locations.

Rescue 1122 confirmed that 40 people trapped in a canal at Shinka in Attock district had been safely evacuated.

Lahore experienced three spells of rainfall from 8:45 am to 4:30 pm, leading to water accumulation in streets and major roads. According to the Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA), maximum rainfall of 43 mm was recorded in Iqbal Town, followed by 39 mm at Nishtar Town, and lower measurements in other city areas.

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) deployed workers across key city routes, including Jail Road, Mall Road, Data Darbar, Circular Road, Aik Moria Pul, Do Moria Pul, and McLeod Road to ensure uninterrupted cleaning operations. Over 6,000 waste containers were cleared as part of regular waste collection, which continued even during the downpour.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said, "As many as 143 citizens died, 200 houses were affected and 488 citizens were injured due to monsoon rains in a month."

He added, "There is a risk of urban flooding due to monsoon rains in Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Gujranwala," and assured that PDMA's flood response arrangements were complete, Dawn reported.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz instructed authorities to compensate farmers whose crops were severely damaged by the floods. She also ordered financial aid for residents of mud houses that collapsed during the torrents, Dawn said.

Multan also received heavy showers, prompting Multan WASA Director General Khalid Raza Khan to impose a rain emergency. He directed field staff to clear rainwater from all major city areas. (ANI)

