World News | Pakistan's Water Ambitions Sinking in Financial Chaos as Mega Projects Face Generational Delays

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 16 (ANI): Pakistan's key water and hydropower projects are slipping deeper into uncertainty as severe funding shortages and soaring construction expenses continue to stall progress on major infrastructure schemes, as reported by Samaa TV.

According to Samaa TV, the documents paint a troubling picture for the country's long-term water security and energy planning. Several flagship projects, once promoted as solutions to Pakistan's growing water and electricity crises, are now expected to take decades and, in some cases, centuries to complete under the existing pace of financial allocations.

Also Read | Deaths Reported in Congo’s New Ebola Outbreak Reach 80.

Among the most delayed projects is the Dasu Hydropower Project, whose estimated cost has climbed to nearly Rs 1.74 trillion. Officials have warned that if funding continues at current levels, the project could take around 65 years to finish. Authorities have requested Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 145 billion in the upcoming federal budget to keep construction activities moving.

The Diamer-Bhasha Dam is facing a similarly alarming situation. The project's estimated cost has crossed PKR 1.04 trillion, while proposed funding for the next fiscal year stands at just PKR 93.77 billion. Based on the present allocation pattern, the dam may take roughly 46 years to complete.

Also Read | Former Secretary of Public Security in Mexico’s Sinaloa State Faces US Court.

The Mohmand Dam project is also struggling under mounting financial pressure. Its estimated cost has surpassed PKR 337 billion, and officials say the project could require another 14 years for completion if the government fails to significantly increase funding support. Urban water supply and irrigation schemes are also suffering major setbacks.

The Kachhi Canal Project could reportedly take more than a century to complete, while Karachi's K-IV water supply scheme may need another decade before becoming operational. The K-IV project alone now carries a price tag exceeding PKR 175 billion, as cited by Samaa TV.

Even more concerning are projections linked to smaller infrastructure schemes. Official estimates suggest the Naulong Dam may require 122 years for completion, while the Chashma Right Bank Canal could astonishingly take nearly 1,900 years under the current financing structure.

A separate flood protection programme worth PKR 194 billion may also remain unfinished for centuries, as reported by Samaa TV. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)