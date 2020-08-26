New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): India, which had hit out at Pakistan over the lies peddled by its mission at UN and for faking a speech to the Security Council, has been told by Indonesia that Islamabad's statement will not go on record, sources said.

Indonesia, which is the current President of the UN Security Council, gave the clarification on India's request, the sources added.

"At India's request, we got a clarification from Indonesia that Pakistan's statement will not go on record," a source said.

India had hit out at Pakistan over the lies peddled by its mission at UN.

Pakistan Mission to the UN had put out the statement yesterday in a tweet pretending that it was delivered even though its Ambassador did not speak at the session on terrorism.

In a strong statement, the Indian Mission to the UN said that Pakistan has put out a false statement claiming that their envoy Munir Akram spoke at the United Nations Security Council while the session was not open to non-members.

"We have seen a statement put out by the Pakistan Mission to the UN, claiming that these remarks were made by the Permanent Representative of Pakistan at the UN Security Council. We fail to comprehend where exactly did the Permanent Representative of Pakistan make his statement since the Security Council Session today was not open to non-members of the Security Council", Indian mission said.

India also said that the statement exposed the "five big lies" being peddled and pushed by Pakistan. (ANI)

