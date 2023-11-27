Ramallah (West Bank), Nov 27 (AP) Over three dozen Palestinian prisoners returned to a hero's welcome in the West Bank after being released by Israel in a cease-fire deal with Hamas.

The 39 young men, wearing grey prison garb, were welcomed by several hundred well-wishers in central Ramallah on Sunday. The crowd hoisted the men on their shoulders. Many waved victory signs and held green Hamas flags.

The release came hours after Hamas released 17 hostages it had been holding in the Gaza Strip. It was the third of four planned swaps under a cease-fire deal that is set to expire on Monday. (AP)

