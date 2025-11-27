New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on Wednesday received Annita Demetriou, President of the Cyprus House of Representatives, and her delegation for an exchange of views on current global challenges.

Committee member and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the two sides discussed complementarities between India and Cyprus and agreed on strengthening cooperation across several sectors.

In a post on X, Tharoor wrote, "The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs received the President of the Cyprus House of Representatives, Annita Dmitriou, and her colleagues today for an exchange of views on contemporary issues. We agreed on the complementarities and synergies between our countries and found convergent points of view on current global challenges. Both sides agreed on strengthening economic cooperation, investment and mobility between India and Cyprus. An excellent discussion concluded with an exchange of gifts."

Earlier in the day, Annita Demetriou, who is on an official visit to India, met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The meeting coincided with Constitution Day, and President Murmu said it was an ideal moment to share India's democratic and parliamentary experiences with a close partner like Cyprus.

According to a post by the President's office, "The President said that Constitution Day is an ideal occasion to share our democratic and parliamentary experiences with a good friend and partner like Cyprus. She expressed confidence that India-Cyprus ties would continue to strengthen across all sectors of cooperation."

Demetriou's delegation has held a series of engagements since Tuesday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the group and discussed the wider bilateral relationship. In his post on X, Jaishankar said the discussion was anchored in shared "democratic values, respect for territorial integrity, and a firm opposition to terrorism and radicalisation". He added he was confident that Cyprus's presidency of the European Union in 2026 would help advance India-EU ties.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also met the delegation at Parliament House. In a post on X, he said the talks highlighted the long-standing relationship between India and Cyprus and the importance of continued parliamentary exchanges.

"Hon'ble Vice President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan held a meeting with a Parliamentary Delegation from Cyprus led by H.E. Ms. Annita Demetriou, President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, today at Parliament House, New Delhi. Discussions highlighted the long-standing bilateral relationship between India and Cyprus and the importance of continued parliamentary exchanges to further deepen ties between the two nations," he posted. (ANI)

