Kabul [Afghanistan], April 9 (ANI): The National Security Council of Pakistan has expressed concerns regarding the presence of terrorist organizations in Afghanistan and added that this had increased instability in Pakistan, TOLO News reported.

The concerns were raised during the National Security Council of Pakistan's 41st meeting on Friday in Islamabad. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over the National Security Council of Pakistan's 41st meeting. "It was noted that due to return of the dangerous terrorists and support of different terrorist organisations to them from Afghanistan, peace and stability, which was the result of innumerable sacrifices and continuous efforts, was affected," TOLO News quoted National Security Council of Pakistan as saying in a statement.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Italy: Woman Mauled to Death By Brother's Rottweiler While Trying to Feed It in Ventimiglia.

Taliban denied the claim and said they do not allow anyone to use Afghanistan's territory against other nations. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said they do not allow anyone to cause threats to other nations from Afghan soil, as per the news report.

"We Afghans and the Islamic Emirate are sick of war and opposed to war in any nation, not only Afghanistan. We didn't allow anyone to cause threats to other nations from Afghan soil," TOLO News quoted Zabihullah Mujahid as saying.

Also Read | COVID-19 Caused Brain Damage in Two Infants Who Contracted Virus in Womb, Reveals Study.

Analysts said Pakistan should resolve its problems by raising concerns with the Taliban. Hatif Mukhtar, a political analyst, said that Pakistan should reach an agreement with the Taliban and which will lead to a political solution for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, as per the news report.

Meanwhile, Fazl Hadi Vezin, a university lecturer, said, "Problems and disputes can be resolved through diplomacy, negotiation and exchange of views. So, these issues should be resolved through dialogue," TOLO News reported.

Earlier, a high-ranking Pakistani delegation visited Kabul to negotiate with the Taliban on how to enhance security and economic cooperation.

Pakistan witnessed a rise in terrorist attacks in February this year, Dawn reported. However, the number of deaths was less compared to January. The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP)'s attack on the Karachi police headquarters was the most high-profile attack in February, as per the news report.

According to statistics released by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), 58 terrorist attacks were reported in February, which claimed the lives of 62 people, including 27 civilians, 18 security personnel and 17 terrorists while 134 people were injured, including 54 civilians and 80 security personnel, as per the Dawn report.

The database revealed that Pakistan faced 58 attacks in a single month for the first time after June 2015. As per the news report, the upward trajectory of anti-state violence continued in February as 32 per cent more insurgent attacks were recorded compared to January 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)