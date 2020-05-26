World News | Peak of Coronavirus Considered Passed in Russia, Says President Putin

World. (File Image)

Moscow [Russia], May 26 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced that Russia has passed the peak of coronavirus cases.

"According to experts, our peak is considered passed," Putin was quoted as saying at a video conference meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu by TASS.

According to latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide has risen to 5,512,055 while the death toll has risen 346,612.

In Russia, the coronavirus case stand at 362,342 while the fatalities stand at 3,807.

Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation. (ANI)

