Washington [US], March 14 (ANI): American environment lawyer and author Robert F. Kennedy Jr said that former Chief Medical Advisor to US President, Anthony Fauci who had been in charge of developing bioweapons for the Pentagon since 2002, moved his bioweapons research to the Wuhan lab in 2014, after three viruses escaped from US labs, according to a video posted on Twitter by kanekoa.substack.com.

Robert in an interview with American stand-up comedian, political commentator Jimmy Dore said that Pentagon "took the money that Cheney (former US Vice President) gave them (from the Patriot Act), USD 2.2 billion, and they funneled it through NIH, and it all went through Anthony Fauci. So beginning in 2002, Anthony Fauci got a 68 per cent raise from the Pentagon for doing bioweapons development, and he got a raise of billions of dollars a year, and then he started doing all of this gain-of-function," according to the video by kanekoa.substack.com.

In a video of the interview tweeted by kanekoa.substack.com, Robert who is the son of U.S. senator Robert F. Kennedy and a nephew of President John F. Kennedy, said that "in 2014, three of those bugs escaped in high-profile escapes from different labs in the US. Congress held hearings on it. Everybody was angry, and 300 top scientists sent letters to Obama saying you got to shut down Fauci because he is going to create a pandemic."

As per Robert, Obama, at that time, ordered a moratorium. Fauci was then doing 18 different gain-of-function experiments around the US.

Fauci then "moved his stuff offshore to Wuhan, where he could do it out of sight of these 300 scientists and nosy White House officials who were trying to shut him down," Robert said.

"And he continued to do it with the same people he was funding here, Ralph Baric and Peter Dazak, and they moved their operation to the Wuhan lab," he added.

New York-based Magazine National Review recently said that national leaders and international agencies have remained silent about the origin of Covid during the recent summits of the United Nations, G7, and G20 and that mainstream media has also not critically covered or scrutinised the question regarding Covid's origin.

Investigating Covid's origin is an urgent priority, it stated, adding that it is a public-health disaster of unfathomable magnitude that has killed one million Americans, more than the total American casualties in World War 2.

It is the essential duty of the government to find the origin of any major disasters and formulate reforms necessary to prevent future occurrences, the report stated.

"Given the horrific scale of the social and economic damages caused by Covid, one presumes that the U.S. government would be intent on continuing the investigation to find its origin. The Biden administration in late 2022, however, declined to support an independent, post-9/11-style bipartisan commission on the origin of and response to the pandemic," the report said. (ANI)

