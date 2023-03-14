Islamabad, March 14: Pakistan federal government has banned giving of Toshakhana presents, valued over USD 300, to elected officials, including the president, prime minister and cabinet members, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

Judges, as well as civil and military leaders have also been restricted from accepting gifts that cost more than US300, the daily said. The Toshakhana Policy 2023 will be put into effect right away, according to the administration, which has issued the necessary directives. Pakistan Court Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant Against Imran Khan in Toshakhana Case.

The new policy was put into place as a result of the 2002-2023 record showing that prominent political figures kept present after making the bare minimum payments. Pakistan: Non-Bailable Arrest Warrants Issued Against Former PM Imran Khan in Toshakhana Case and for Threatening Woman Judge.

The Toshakhana gifts and presents from foreign notables and dignitaries, when given to top state and government officials and deposited in a 'treasure house', are typically regarded as the state's property, according to Geo News.

These presents, however, are only given to the political and bureaucratic elite, both civilian and military, as well as judges of the supreme judiciary, as per official policy.

The presents that these most powerful groups of people get on official foreign trips or from foreign dignitaries are typically allowed to be kept by them at heavily discounted rates, or they are auctioned off to federal government and armed forces officers. Everything that remains is incorporated into the Toshakhana.

Sources claim that the government has outlawed receiving presents worth millions of rupees, including cars, jewellery, watches, and other items.

The sources, cited by Geo News, added that no one will be permitted to purchase vehicles and priceless antiques received as gifts. Judges and civil and military officers will also be prohibited from accepting cash as gifts from domestic and foreign dignitaries, and upon receiving forced cash gifts, they will be instructed to "immediately deposit" the entire amount to the national treasury.

The sources also revealed that under the new policy, rare antiquities would be shown in official locations owned by the government while gifted vehicles will be properly catalogued and displayed in the Cabinet Division's central pool of cars. In addition, the regulation allows the president, prime minister, cabinet members, judges, and civil and military leaders to purchase gifts for less than $300 at market value, while the general people will be permitted to purchase gifts for more than $300 through an open auction.

Other officials, besides the president and prime minister, will not be permitted to receive presents for their families, and gold and silver coins will be given to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), according to the sources.

According to the sources, mentioned by Geo News, those who violate the Toshakhana policy will face harsh punishment, and ministry of foreign affairs employees will be required to give gifts to the Cabinet Division.

The Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) expert officials and private companies will determine the worth of the gifts, while a private company and the Pakistan Ordinance Factory will determine the value of the gifts of weapons. Personnel in grades 1 through 4 will be permitted to accept financial presents from foreign dignitaries, Geo News reported.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)