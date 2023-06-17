New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): People belonging to more than 180 countries will participate in the Yoga Day event at the United Nations headquarters in New York which will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said.

According to sources, this year's Yoga Day event will be special since PM Modi will be leading the celebration on a large scale. The event will witness prominent people from all walks of life.

He will be joined by people from more than 180 countries. Eminent personalities like Diplomats, leaders, artists, cultural icons, academicians, and entrepreneurs will be part of the event.

PM Modi will start his first state visit to the US on June 20. The visit will commence in New York where the Prime Minister will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21.

After celebrating Yoga Day in New York, the prime minister will then travel to Washington D.C., where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

PM Modi will at the invitation of US Congressional Leaders, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Speaker of the Senate Charles Schumer, address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on June 22.

On June 23, the prime minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and State Secretary Antony Bilnken. In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora. (ANI)

