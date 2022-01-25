Islamabad, Jan 25 (PTI) A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) steward went missing from a hotel after his arrival in Canada on board a passenger flight from Islamabad, according to a media report.

Flight steward Waqar Jadon arrived in Toronto from Islamabad via the national airline's flight, PK-781 and along-with other crew members had been staying at a hotel, Pakistan Today newspaper reported on Monday, quoting the INP newswire.

Also Read | Canada-US Border Deaths: Canadian Authorities Yet To Confirm Names of Gujarati Family Members Who Froze to Death.

It was only after he didn't report for duty on a flight back to Pakistan on January 23 that his colleagues got to know of his disappearance.

Subsequently, the matter was brought to the notice of the airline management and Canadian immigration authorities.

Also Read | Australia Day 2022: Know Date, History, Celebrations And Significance of The National Day.

A spokesperson for the PIA confirmed the disappearance of the crew member, saying the airline management will launch departmental proceedings against him. He added the missing steward's family members are also being questioned about the matter.

He said the steward will be sacked with all his outstanding dues to be frozen.

The paper reported that an official of the PIA expressed fears that the crew member might have disappeared in Canada for citizenship.

Several flight attendants of the national airline have previously slipped into Canada for citizenship.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)