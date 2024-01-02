Tokyo, Jan 2 (AP) A passenger plane collided with a Japanese coast guard aircraft and burst into flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday, officials said.

NHK TV reported that all occupants of Japan Airlines flight JAL-516, believed to total 379 people, got out safely before the plane was entirely engulfed in flames.

Also Read | Japan Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 48 After Series of Powerful Quakes Shake Central Japan.

The Japanese coast guard said the pilot of its plane had escaped. NHK reported that the five other crewmembers had been found dead. (AP)

Also Read | Cyber Kidnapping in US: Missing Chinese Student Found Living in Tent in Isolation in Utah Desert, Asks for 'Warm Cheeseburger' After Rescue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)