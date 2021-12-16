Islamabad, Dec 16 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday formally inaugurated the upgraded airport in Skardu to attract foreign tourists to the strategically located Gilgit-Baltistan region.

India maintains that Pakistan has no locus standi on Gilgit-Baltistan and that it has illegally and forcibly occupied the territory.

Also Read | Existing COVID-19 Vaccines and Booster Shots Enough, No Need To Tweak for Omicron, Says Top US Scientist Dr Anthony Fauci.

The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier said that India “firmly rejects” the attempt by Pakistan to bring material changes to a part of Indian territory which is under Islamabad's “illegal and forcible occupation” and asked the neighbouring country to immediately vacate such areas.

The Pakistan government decided on December 2 to upgrade the status of the domestic aerodrome in Skardu to an international airport.

Also Read | Pakistan: Four Men Handed Death Penalty for Gang Raping College Student in Punjab.

“The elevation to an international airport would bring untold changes for the locals,” Prime Minister Khan said.

Khan said that Gilgit-Baltistan was among the most beautiful mountainous regions in the world and tourists would come from all over the world after the upgradation of the airport and improvement of roads.

He also inaugurated the 167-km Jaglot-Skardu road, the main link between Gilgit and Skardu, the two major cities of Gilgit-Baltistan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)