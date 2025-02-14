Washington, Feb 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the White House to hold wide-ranging talks with US President Donald Trump amid expectations of a raft of specific outcomes including firming up of a new defence framework and boosting cooperation in areas of trade, energy and critical technology.

Ahead of his meeting with Modi, the American President announced a new reciprocal tariff policy for all the trading partners of the US, a move that could have some impact on India's trade with the US as well.

Also Read | Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Says It Will Free 3 More Hostages As Planned, Paving Way To Resolve Ceasefire Dispute With Israel.

Before meeting Trump, the Indian prime minister held separate talks with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, billionaire Elon Musk and Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy.

Modi kicked off his two-day visit to Washington DC on Wednesday evening (Thursday morning India time) after concluding his trip to France.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Holds Meet With Indian-Origin Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at Blair House in US (Watch Video).

Ahead of the Modi-Trump meeting, diplomatic sources indicated that the focus of the talks will be on enhancing cooperation in areas of defence, energy, technology, infrastructure and trade.

The Trump administration is particularly keen on expanding Washington's defence sales to India and the two sides may broadly finalise a couple of deals including co-production of Stryker armoured fighting vehicles in India.

Besides defence, trade is set to be a high priority area in the deliberations between the two leaders.

Two days back, Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on global steel and aluminium imports into the US. The move is expected to hit the Indian firms exporting steel and aluminium to the US.

India has already indicated its readiness to adopt a more conciliatory approach on the sensitive issue unlike its hardline approach during Trump's first term.

People closely tracking India-US ties said there is a possibility of both sides exploring the option of looking at a trade pact to avoid high tariffs and expand the overall trade basket.

The bilateral trade between India and the US was around USD 130 billion last year.

The prime minister's visit to the American capital comes days after the Trump administration deported 104 Indians in handcuffs and shackles in a military aircraft that sparked outrage in India.

Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Parliament that New Delhi is in touch with the US to ensure that returning Indian deportees are not mistreated in any manner.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)