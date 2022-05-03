Copenhagen [Denmark], May 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen held delegation-level talks in Copenhagen on Tuesday to review progress in the Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"Delegation level talks led by PMs @narendramodi & @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen begin. Both sides to review progress in the Green Strategic Partnership. Will also discuss our wide-ranging cooperation in areas of skill development, climate, renewable energy, Arctic, P2P ties, etc," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted.

Also Read | Twitter Bans 2 Right-Wing Accounts as Elon Musk Promotes Free Speech.

PM Modi on Tuesday reached the Danish capital for a one-day visit that will include several engagements including talks with leaders from Nordic countries.

"Walking the talk PM @narendramodi and @Statsmin PM Mette Frederiksen at Marienborg. The bonhomie between the two leaders mirrors the close ties between India and Denmark," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a tweet.

Also Read | Met Gala 2022: Hillary Clinton Turns Heads With Her Royal Entry at Met Gala Red Carpet After 21 Years.

This visit started to Denmark shortly after his Berlin visit on Tuesday.

During his one-day Germany visit, PM Modi met with German chancellor Olaf Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)