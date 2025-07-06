Buenos Aires, Jul 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to Rabindranath Tagore on the second and final day of his trip to Argentina.

Modi is here on the third leg of his five-nation visit.

"In Buenos Aires, I paid homage to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. Gurudev visited Argentina in 1924, and this visit left a lasting impact on many people, especially educators and students," the prime minister said in an X post.

"In India, we take pride in Gurudev's contributions to our nation's history and culture. His emphasis on education and the pursuit of knowledge is particularly inspiring," he said.

Earlier in the day, Modi laid a wreath here at the memorial of General Jose de San Martin, regarded as a national hero in Argentina.

He also held wide-ranging talks with Argentine President Javier Milei and agreed to diversify two-way trade and ramp up cooperation in defence, critical minerals, pharmaceutical, energy and mining sectors.

Modi reached here after concluding his two-day visit to Trinidad and Tobago, during which the two countries inked six agreements to expand bilateral ties.

