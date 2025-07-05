Dharamshala, July 5: The Dalai Lama on Saturday appealed to his followers to be compassionate towards everyone and asserted that he will continue to focus on promoting human values and religious harmony. In a note issued by the Central Tibetan Administration on the eve of his 90th birth anniversary, Tenzin Gyatso praised his followers for using the occasion to engage in initiatives that highlight the importance of compassion, warm-heartedness, and altruism.

The Tibetan community in McLeodganj is observing week-long celebrations of the Dalai Lama's birth anniversary on Sunday with a religious conference, youth forum, film screening and prayers for the long life of the Tibetan spiritual leader. "While it is important to work for material development, it is vital to focus on achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate, not just toward near and dear ones, but toward everyone. Through this, you will contribute to making the world a better place," he was quoted as saying in the statement. Dalai Lama 90th Birthday: A Day Ahead of Turning 90, Tibetan Spiritual Leader Hopes to Live Another 40 Years.

He asserted that he will continue to focus on his commitments to promoting human values and religious harmony. "...Drawing attention to the ancient Indian wisdom which explains the workings of mind and emotions, and Tibetan culture and heritage, which has so much potential to contribute to the world through its emphasis on peace of mind and compassion," the Tibetan leader said. The spiritual leader said he develops courage and determination in his daily life through "the teachings of the Buddha and Indian masters such as Shantideva, whose following I strive to uphold".

The Dalai Lama said even though he doesn't normally engage in birthday celebrations, he appreciates the fact that "many of you are using the occasion to engage in initiatives that highlight the importance of compassion, warm-heartedness, and altruism”. Earlier in the day, after the long life prayer ceremony at Tsuglagkhang, the main Dalai Lama temple in McLeodganj, the spiritual leader said that he hopes to live for another 30 to 40 years to serve the people. The Dalai Lama, in the statement, shared a prayer by Buddhist philosopher Shantideva that furthered his address in the morning. Himachal Pradesh: Celebrations Underway in Dharamshala Ahead of Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday.

"As long as space endures, as long as sentient beings remain, until then, may I too remain, to dispel the miseries of the world," he quoted Shantideva. The Dalai Lama's birth anniversary celebrations on Sunday will be attended by cabinet ministers Kiren Rijiju, a practising Buddhist, and Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and Hollywood actor Richard Gere are slated to attend the ceremony.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)