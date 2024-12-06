New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions during the King's visit, with a focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation and addressing regional and global issues of mutual interest.

During the talks on Thursday, PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to its enduring friendship and cooperation with Bhutan, ensuring support for Bhutan's socio-economic development.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction with the significant progress made since their last meeting in March 2024 and welcomed the regular high-level visits and consultations covering diverse sectors of cooperation.

The King of Bhutan Wangchuck, and the Queen of Bhutan, Jetsun Pema Wangchuck, are on an official visit to India from December 5-6. They are accompanied by the Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, Gem Tshering, and senior officials Bhutan government. They arrived in New Delhi on Thursday morning and were received by EAM S Jaishankar at the airport in New Delhi.

"During the visit, the King of Bhutan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions covering the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and regional and global issues of mutual interest. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and senior officials called on The King of Bhutan," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

The leaders of both nations expressed satisfaction with the significant progress made since their last meeting in March 2024 and welcomed the regular high-level visits and consultations covering diverse sectors of cooperation. They positively assessed the expanding partnership between the two countries, including in areas of trade and economic connectivity, infrastructure, energy, skill development, education, health, cultural heritage, capacity building, sports, youth exchanges, digital economy, e-mobility, space technology, environment conservation, and people-to-people contacts.

Wangchuck and PM Modi expressed satisfaction at the excellent state of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen these exemplary relations. Wangchuck conveyed appreciation for the invaluable support that the Government of India provides for Bhutan's socio-economic development.

PM Modi reaffirmed India's abiding commitment to its enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation with Bhutan and reiterated continued and full support to the socio-economic development in Bhutan based on the priorities of the Royal Government and as per the vision of Bhutan's King, the MEA said.

The Bhutanese side thanked the Indian government for stepping up the development support for Bhutan under the 13th Five Year Plan (2024-29) and India's support for RGoB's Economic Stimulus Programme, the release added

Meanwhile, Wangchuck shared with PM Modi the progress in the implementation of his vision for the Gelephu Mindfulness City Special Administrative Region, and how India and Bhutan can work together on the project for the betterment of the two peoples and the region. PM Modi reassured Wangchuck of India's continued support for the Gelephu Mindfulness City project, which will bring prosperity and well-being to Bhutan and also the border areas, and further strengthen economic and investment linkages between the two countries.

Reaffirming their commitment to strengthen the mutually beneficial cooperation as elaborated in the Joint Vision Statement on India-Bhutan Energy Partnership released during PM Modi's visit to Bhutan in March 2024, the leaders reviewed recent progress in strategic partnerships in the energy sector, including non-hydro renewable energy between Indian and Bhutanese entities through access to Indian financing and energy markets.

They expressed satisfaction that the 1020 MW Punatshangchhu-II hydropower project was nearing completion, and looked forward to its commissioning in the near future. The leaders agreed on the need for early conclusion of the Punatsangchhu-I hydro power project. The two sides reiterated the importance of cooperation in the hydropower sector, and their commitment to advancing it, including through finalising modalities urgently for new projects, including reservoir hydro projects, the MEA release said.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction over the opening of the Integrated Check Post at Darranga, Assam, which can boost tourism and economic activity in eastern Bhutan and the adjoining border areas of Assam.

They also noted with satisfaction that several initiatives agreed upon during earlier meetings, such as cross-border connectivity and infrastructure projects, are progressing steadily, including establishment of two cross border rail links and boosting digital connectivity. Both sides noted the recent decisions taken for further improving bilateral trade and commerce.

The leaders welcomed the progress made in the space sector, particularly in implementation of the Joint Plan of Action for cooperation and expressed satisfaction on increased collaboration in the field of education, with emphasis on STEM disciplines, the MEA added.

India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, characterized by mutual understanding, trust and exceptional cooperation at all levels. The bilateral discussions were held in a spirit of profound friendship, and reflected the strong historical ties, goodwill and understanding that exist between the two countries.

A day before, Jaishankar called on the Bhutan King and assured India's full support for the development goals of Bhutan. During the meeting, Jaishankar and Wangchuck discussed the steady progress that the India-Bhutan partnership is making. (ANI)

