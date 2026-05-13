PM Narendra Modi To Embark on Second Visit to Sweden After 2018 To Consolidate India’s Influence, Says MEA

New Delhi, May 13: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a transformative six-day, five-nation tour to consolidate India's burgeoning influence across Northern Europe and the Gulf. The PM's tour will begin this Friday. Addressing a special media briefing here, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George underscored the strategic weight of the mission, particularly the Scandinavian leg, noting, "In Sweden, on May 17, Prime Minister Modi will undertake an official visit to Gothenburg. This will be Prime Minister Modi's second visit to Sweden after his landmark visit in 2018 for the first-ever India-Nordic Summit."

This meticulously planned itinerary, covering the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy, is designed "to further deepen India's bilateral ties amid the ongoing geopolitical upheavals". MEA Issues ‘Fake News Alert’, Debunks Evacuation Claim Through Fujairah Port for Indian Nationals Abroad.

PM Modi is travelling at the invitation of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to "review the entire gamut of bilateral relations" and "explore new avenues of cooperation" in cutting-edge sectors such as "green transition, AI, emerging technologies, startups, resilient supply chains, defence, space, climate action and people-to-people ties".

Adding a high-octane economic dimension to the visit, the Prime Minister will engage with the continent's industrial elite, as "the two prime ministers will also address the European Round Table for Industry, a leading pan-European business leaders forum, along with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission". The journey will commence in the UAE, where PM Modi will meet President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to "advance the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership and exchange views on the West Asia conflict". India’s Gulf Outreach Aimed at Energy Security, Diaspora Welfare: MEA Amid West Asia Tensions.

The MEA noted that "the two leaders will have the opportunity to exchange views on bilateral issues, in particular energy cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest". As the UAE hosts a "4.5 million-strong Indian community", the talks will also serve as a vital "opportunity to discuss their welfare", reinforcing the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

Transitioning to the Netherlands from May 15 to 17, PM Modi will return for the first time since his "visit in 2017" to meet King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, and Prime Minister Rob Jetten. This aims to "build on the momentum of high-level engagements and close cooperation" in areas such as "defence, security, innovation, green hydrogen, semiconductors and a strategic partnership on water".

The Scandinavian momentum will be carried into Norway from May 18 to 19, marking the "first visit by an Indian prime minister to Norway in 43 years". PM Modi will call on King Harald V and Queen Sonja while exploring ways to strengthen ties by "capitalising on the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement".

In Oslo, the "third India-Nordic summit" on May 19 will see PM Modi joining leaders from Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Sweden to "impart a more strategic dimension to India's relationship with the Nordic countries". The focus remains on "technology and innovation, green transition and renewable energy, sustainability, blue economy, defence, space and the Arctic".

The tour concludes in Italy, where PM Modi will meet Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to "proactively implement the joint strategic action plan 2025-2029". Ultimately, this multi-nation tour is expected to "further deepen India's partnership with Europe" and significantly expand "trade and investment ties in light of the recently concluded India-EU free trade agreement", further cementing India's role as a global economic powerhouse.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)