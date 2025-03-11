New Delhi, March 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while on his two day visit to Mauritius is expected to address the Indian community later in the day. Earlier the Prime Minister and the PM of Mauritius Naveen Rangoolam planted a sapling to mark the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign The offficial Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal on Tuesday briefed about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's engagements at Mauritius on his state visit.

Jaiswal spoke about the warm welcome PM Modi received at the airport, and said that later in the day, he would address the Indian diaspora and would also hold a meeting with the President of Mauritius, Anerood Jugnauth. PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Wonderful Opportunity To Engage With Valued Friend’ After Arriving in Mauritius for 2-Day State Visit.

"Namaste! The Prime Minister of India, Sri Narendra Modi, has arrived in Mauritius on his historic state visit. At the airport on arrival, he was warmly received in a special gesture by Prime Minister of Mauritius, His Excellency, Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam. There were several other dignitaries to welcome him at the airport. There was ceremonial welcome. And at the hotel, we had the Indian community members giving him a rousing welcome in Mauritius," Jaiswal said.

"Today is the first day of his state visit. He'll begin his program by paying tribute to leading lights of Mauritius, Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam and Sir Anerood Jugnauth," Jaiswal added. "Thereafter, he has a meeting with the President of Mauritius, who will also be hosting a state lunch in his honor. Around evening, he meets or addresses the Indian community diaspora here in Mauritius along with the Prime Minister of Mauritius. And in the evening, he has a meeting with the Prime Minister who will also be hosting a banquet in his honor," he further said. PM Narendra Modi Plants Bael Tree at Mauritius' SSR Botanical Garden as part of Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative (See Pic).

Jaiswal said that on Wednesday, the National Day of Mauritius, PM Modi will participate as the Chief Guest. "Tomorrow is a big day, National Day of Mauritius. Prime Minister will be participating as a chief guest in the national celebrations of their Independence Day," he said. Meanwhile, Indian Naval Ship Imphal made its maiden port call at Port Louis, the capital city of Mauritius, on March 10. The ship will participate in the 57th Mauritius National Day celebrations on Wednesday. The visit of INS Imphal is in keeping with the tradition of Indian warships and aircraft participating in Mauritius National Day celebrations. The ship will field a marching contingent, naval band and helicopter for the flypast at the National Day Parade at Champs de Mars.

