Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath and planted a Bael (Wood Apple) tree at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden in Mauritius's Port Louis on Tuesday, March 11. Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam was also present during the ceremony. Earlier today, PM Modi received a grand welcome in Mauritius with a performance of Geet Gawai, a traditional Bhojpuri musical ensemble. PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Wonderful Opportunity To Engage With Valued Friend’ After Arriving in Mauritius for 2-Day State Visit.

PM Narendra Modi Plants Bael Tree at Mauritius' SSR Botanical Garden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the PM of Mauritius Navin Ramgoolam, planted a Bael (Wood Apple) Tree at the SSR Botanical Garden as part of the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative. (Source: XP division MEA) pic.twitter.com/4eki3EDFD8 — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)