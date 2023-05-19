New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to leave for a six-day tour to Japan, Papua New Guinea, and Australia starting today.

He will travel to Japan to attend the G7 Summit scheduled to be held in Hiroshima from May 19-21.

Also Read | US Green Card Delay: Country-Based Quota Behind Long Wait Time for Permeant Resident Card for People From India, Says Official.

PM Modi in a statement released before his departure, said that he will leave for Japan to attend the G7 Summit at the invitation of Japanese PM Fumio Kishida. He said that his presence at the G7 Summit is particularly meaningful as India this year holds the G7 Presidency.

"I will leave for Hiroshima, Japan to attend the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan. It will be a pleasure to meet Prime Minister Kishida again after his recent visit to India for the India - Japan Summit. My presence in this G7 Summit is particularly meaningful as India holds the G20 Presidency this year," PM Modi said in a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Also Read | G7 Summit 2023: UK Announces Ban on Russian Diamonds in Fresh Round of Sanctions Amid Ukraine War.

"I look forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on challenges that the world faces and the need to collectively address them. I would also be holding bilateral meetings with some of the leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit," he added.

Sharing details regarding his visit to Japan, PM Modi in a tweet said, "Leaving for Japan, where I will be joining the @G7 Summit in Hiroshima. Looking forward to a healthy exchange of views on diverse global subjects."

In the statement released by Prime Minister's office, PM Modi said that after concluding his visit to Japan, he will travel to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. He further said, "This will be my first visit, as also the first-ever visit by any Indian Prime Minister, to Papua New Guinea."

PM Modi said that he will jointly host the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit) with his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape on May 22. He stated that he is grateful that all 14 Pacific Island Countries (PIC) have accepted the invitation to attend the Summit.

He further said, "FIPIC had been launched during my visit to Fiji in 2014, and I look forward to engaging with the PIC Leaders on issues that bring us together, such as climate change and sustainable development, capacity building and training, health and well-being, infrastructure and economic development."

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, "Apart from the FIPIC engagements, I look forward to my bilateral interactions with Papua New Guinea Governor General Sir Bob Dadae, Prime Minister Marape and some of the other PIC Leaders participating in the Summit."

PM Modi in a tweet stated, "After the Japan visit, will be in Papua New Guinea to take part in the FIPIC Summit, a vital forum to boost multilateral cooperation. There will be productive deliberations on subjects such as sustainable development, climate change, healthcare and more."

After his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi will travel to Sydney, Australia at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. In the statement, PM Modi stated, "I look forward to our bilateral meeting, which will be an opportunity to take stock of our bilateral ties and follow up on our first India-Australia Annual Summit held in New Delhi in March this year."

During his visit, he will interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders. PM Modi will also interact with the Indian community at a special event in Sydney, according to the statement.

PM Modi in a tweet stated, "I will be in Australia, where I will be holding talks with my friend, PM @AlboMP. This visit will further cement the India- Australia friendship. I also look forward to interacting with the vibrant Indian community and meeting top Australian CEOs."

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that PM Modi will speak at G7 sessions with partner countries on subjects such as peace, stability and prosperity of a sustainable planet; food, fertiliser and energy security; health; gender equality; climate change and environment; resilient infrastructure; and development cooperation. He will also hold bilateral meetings with some of the participating leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)