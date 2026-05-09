World News | Poetic Fervour Takes Centre Stage as Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan Commemorates Birth Anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore

Baku [Azerbaijan], May 9 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Baku organised a special literary event to commemorate the birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, the legendary poet, philosopher, and Nobel laureate. The event was attended by distinguished guests, including a representative from the Azerbaijan Presidential Administration, students and faculty from the Azerbaijan University of Languages (AUL), representatives from the media, members of the Indian diaspora, literature enthusiasts, and friends of India in Azerbaijan.

The program featured soulful recitations of selected poems by Rabindranath Tagore in both Azerbaijani and English by students of the Azerbaijan University of Languages. In a beautiful gesture of literary homage, the students also recited a poem from the world-famous epic Leyla Majnun by the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi, honouring his enduring legacy.

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In his address, Ambassador Abhay Kumar paid rich tributes to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, reflecting upon his remarkable journey from a young talent to a globally admired literary icon. The Ambassador highlighted Tagore's travels across the world, including his visit to Azerbaijan, and noted that the 150th birth anniversary of Tagore was grandly celebrated by the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences in Baku in 2011.

He further informed the audience that Tagore's works continue to be widely studied and translated globally, and some of his renowned works, like 'Gitanjali', 'Nationalism', and 'My Golden Bengal', are available at the Azerbaijan National Library. While saluting Tagore's timeless literary legacy, Ambassador Abhay Kumar also acknowledged the poetic genius of Nizami Ganjavi and the profound depth and sensitivity of his works. An important highlight of the event was the soulful rendition of Tagore's Poem by the Ambassador.

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An engaging audio-visual presentation on the life and journey of Rabindranath Tagore was screened for the audience. The presentation included original clips of Tagore's travels across the world and the rendition of India's national anthem by Rabindranath Tagore, in his own voice.

Ambassador Abhay Kumar later distributed special gift hampers containing collections of books to the participating students from the Azerbaijan University of Languages. The evening concluded with a delectable spread of specially prepared Indian snacks, fostering warm conversations and cultural camaraderie among the guests. (ANI)

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