Diamer [PoGB], February 8 (ANI): Raja Abid, a student of Class 10 and leader of the protest against the disappointing results of the 5th and 8th-grade exams, has been arrested by the police in Diamer district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan(PoGB), as reported by Pamir Times.

The protest, which began over the poor outcomes of the exams conducted by the Board of Elementary Education, Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB), has gained significant attention in the region.

Also Read | Who Is Kshama Sawant? Indian-American Politician Denied Visa for Being on the 'Reject List' of the Indian Government.

Meanwhile, senior politician Nawaz Khan Naji has strongly criticized the arrest of student leader Raja Abid, as reported by Markhor Times. Naji stated that it is deeply concerning to label a student as a criminal for speaking out in support of education.

According to reports from Markhor Times, the protest erupted after only three students out of a large cohort passed the exams, with the rest failing. The students expressed their frustration with what they believe to be an unjust system. Demonstrators are calling for the exams to be held again, demanding a fair chance to prove their academic abilities.

Also Read | California Shocker: 'Teacher of the Year' Admits to Engaging in Sex Acts With 2 Minor Students, Faces 30-Year Prison Sentence.

According to the Markhor Times, Raja Abid, who led the protests, addressed the crowd, emphasizing the urgency of their demands. "This is not Punjab, this is Gilgit, where the voice of the people cannot be suppressed by the Pakistan police," he stated defiantly.

Abid went on to list key demands, one of which included a call to reinstate the previous passing criteria, which allowed students to pass with 33 per cent marks. Under the new system, students must secure at least 40 per cent to pass, leaving many students at a disadvantage.

The arrested student leader and other protesters are calling for justice and for the authorities to reconsider the new grading system, which they feel unfairly penalizes students.

The situation has raised concerns over the fairness and transparency of the exam process in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan, with many students seeking a chance to demonstrate their academic potential under more equitable conditions.

As the protests continue, students remain determined to see their demands met and to ensure that their voices are heard by the local authorities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)