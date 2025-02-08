California, February 8: Jacqueline Ma, a former California "Teacher of the Year," pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct involving two minor students. The 35-year-old was arrested in 2023 and charged with engaging in sex acts with two of her students, who were 11 and 12 years old at the time.

Ma's inappropriate behaviour included exchanging explicit images and messages with a student and coercing him to send explicit videos back to her. Prosecutors also alleged that Ma took off her shirt after asking one student for a private meeting in her classroom. Upon her arrest, authorities found a photograph of one of the victims in her wallet, jewellery with his initials, and love letters in her classroom. ‘I Bet All the Boys Fancy Me’: UK Teacher Sends Naked Videos of Herself to 15-Year-Old Boy, Asks Him To Have Sex With Her; Jailed.

Ma pleaded guilty to four felony counts, including two counts of lewd acts with a child under 14, with duress, a lewd act involving a second child under 14, and possessing material containing a minor engaged in or simulating sexual conduct. She admitted to oral copulation and sexual intercourse with a minor student and admitted to causing another student to touch themselves. US Shocker: Female School Teacher Accused of Sending ‘Obscene Photos’ and Having Sex With Student in Office in Ohio’s Cincinnati.

In 2022, the San Diego County Office of Education honoured Ma for her work at Lincoln Acres Elementary School in National City, California. Ma said she "considers the relationships she maintains with her students her greatest accomplishments.”

Following news of the allegations, Superintendent Leighangela Brady stated that the school district would formally move to terminate Ma's employment. Ma faces a potential prison sentence of 30 years to life and is scheduled for sentencing on May 9.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2025 05:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).