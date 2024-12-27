Gilgit [PoGB], December 27 (ANI): Residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan staged a mass protest against the ongoing violence, killings, and road blockades in Pakistan's Parachinar, in Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The WTV reported that the protest comes as tensions in the region continue to escalate, with residents demanding immediate government intervention to address the humanitarian crisis caused by the ongoing violence and the prolonged blockade.

The protesters have voiced their frustration over the government's failure to reopen key roads that have been blocked for months. The road blockages have created severe shortages of food, medicine, and other essential goods, plunging the region into a deep crisis. The lack of access to basic necessities has exacerbated the suffering of residents, particularly in the wake of continuous violence in the area, as reported by WTV.

A resident of Parachinar, speaking at the protest, said, "Those who want peace in Parachinar should join the protest. Until our demands are met, we will not stop. The government needs to listen to the voices of the people."

The protestors also criticised the government's policy of de-weaponization, expressing deep scepticism about its effectiveness. "De-weaponization works in areas where there is trust in the government," one protestor remarked. "But here, how can we trust the government when it is not even providing basic security and necessities?"

Despite the government's assertions of a de-weaponization policy, many in Parachinar remain unconvinced, fearing that without addressing the root causes of violence and ensuring the reopening of vital roads, the situation will continue to deteriorate.

As the protests spread to other regions, including Gilgit, the message is clear: until the people of Parachinar receive justice and their demands are met, the protests will continue. Residents are determined to keep the pressure on the government to end the blockade and restore peace in the region.

The situation in Parachinar remains dire, and without immediate action, the humanitarian crisis is expected to worsen. (ANI)

