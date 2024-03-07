Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], March 7 (ANI): Overcrowded and poor school infrastructure in Gilgit Baltistan is depriving students of basic education, moreover as the new session starts, middle and senior secondary classes students are facing problems regarding their admissions.

As of now, the existent educational infrastructure in GB has reached its maximum capacity, which leaves no seats vacant for the upcoming students, hindering their education, which has suffered a lot.

Also Read | Brazil Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Admits to Assisting Boyfriend in Killing Mother, Stuffing Body in Fridge, Arrested.

Ishaq Jalal, a journalist and expert on the subject, stated, "I had personally visited some of these schools, and I saw several school students waiting in lines to get admissions. However, the teachers that I had talked to stated that these kids who had been waiting here could not be given admission because the school had reached its maximum capacity. The classes in these schools already had approximately 120 to 130 students per class getting an education."

According to Jalal, "One of the teachers in these schools asked me instead, how could we fit more students in these classes? These schools neither have the human resources nor the infrastructure to fit any more students."

Also Read | UK Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Participates in Viral TikTok 'Chroming' Challenge at Home, Suffers Apparent Cardiac Arrest and Dies.

Notably, the schools in this area were built at least 50 to 60 years ago and now cannot handle any more students.

"Even the parents of these students are worried. The claims made by the GB government about building new educational infrastructure and providing education to children in these areas are baseless. The government spends millions in the name of providing education and making education accessible for migrant students. However, all these efforts are a waste if they are not able to provide education to a student native to GB," Jalal added.

While talking about the issue of admissions and educational infrastructure among students desiring higher studies in GB, Jalal stated "Girls colleges in Skardu received 2500 applications in the entire last year, but only 200 to 250 were admitted. The colleges in these areas are also not sufficient for the students of GB. And still, there are around 2000 students in GB who are not able to receive higher education."

He blamed the education department at GB, elites and government officials for the plight of the students.

"They don't want to be accountable, they take big budget sanctions in the name of education but nothing changes on the ground. Local leaders have protested again and again, demanding the development of educational institutions, but nothing has changed," Jalal stated.

Jalal also mentioned that the general public needs to understand that these problems are not just the problem of one person. People need to see the bigger picture, as these problems are not related to just one individual; they affect the entire society. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)