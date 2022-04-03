Dallas, Apr 3 (AP) One person was killed and 10 others were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas, police said.

At about 11:36 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a field in southeast Dallas where a concert was being held, police said in a statement.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Ready to Pay for Russian Gas Supplies in Rubles, Says Slovak Economy Minister Richard Sulik.

At the field, officers found that 10 people who had been attending the concert, including three juveniles, had been shot, police said. Authorities didn't immediately release the name of the person who was killed.

All the people who had been shot were taken to hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Citizens Kill Russian Soldiers By Feeding Them Poisoned Cake and Alcohol, Says Report.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate what prompted the shooting.

Saturday night's shooting happened two weeks after 10 people were shot on March 19 during a spring break party at a Dallas event venue. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)