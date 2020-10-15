Washington, Oct 14 (PTI) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday named a senior diplomat as Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues, who among other matters would focus on advancing a dialogue between the Communist government in China and the Dalai Lama.

The Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy and Human Rights and Labour Robert Destro will also serve simultaneously as the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues, Pompeo told reporters at a news conference here.

“He will focus on advancing dialogue between the Communist-run government in Beijing and the Dalai Lama, protecting the distinct religious cultural and linguistic identity of Tibetans, improving respect for their human rights and much, much more,” Pompeo said.

In a statement earlier, Pompeo said that in consistent with the Tibetan Policy Act, Special Coordinator Destro will lead the US efforts to promote dialogue between China and the Dalai Lama or his representatives; protect the unique religious, cultural and linguistic identity of Tibetans; and press for their human rights to be respected.

“He will also support the US efforts to address the humanitarian needs of Tibetan refugees and to promote sustainable economic development and environmental conservation in Tibetan communities on the plateau,” Pompeo said.

The US remains concerned with the Chinese repression of the Tibetan community, including the lack of meaningful autonomy, the deteriorating human rights situation in Tibetan areas, and severe restrictions on Tibetans' religious freedom and cultural traditions within China, he said.

Special Coordinator Destro will engage the Tibetan leaders and international partners and experts to address these issues.

“He will also carry forward the Department's engagement with and support for Tibet's global diaspora and their many courageous advocates for the protection of human rights, including the freedom of religion or belief,” Pompeo added.

